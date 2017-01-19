NW Clean Air Agency names new executive director
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Jan, 2017 in Contents, Nonprofit Notes, People On The Move
The Northwest Clean Air Agency has named Mark Buford as the new executive director. Buford is a 15-year veteran of the agency. He will be the fifth executive director in the organization’s 50-year history.
The NW Clean Air Agency enforces air quality regulations in Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.