NW Clean Air Agency names new executive director

by
Filed on 19. Jan, 2017 in Contents, Nonprofit Notes, People On The Move

The Northwest Clean Air Agency has named Mark Buford as the new executive director. Buford is a 15-year veteran of the agency. He will be the fifth executive director in the organization’s 50-year history.

The NW Clean Air Agency enforces air quality regulations in Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

