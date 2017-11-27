NW Washington Fair hires new facilities director

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Northwest Washington Fair & Event Center has hired Alivia Jelinski as the new director of facility rentals and business development.

In her new role, she will assist hundreds of clients who rent the facilities at the Lynden fairgrounds, and work with the commercial and food vendors during the Northwest Washington Fair this August.

Jelinski has eight years of experience in the hospitality industry and serves on the board for the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center and is a social chair of the the Whatcom Young Professionals. She was named Ambassador of the Year in 2016 by the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce.