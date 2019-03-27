Opioid treatement clinic opens in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

A new opioid addiction treatment clinic has opened in Bellingham. Ideal Option is the state’s largest provider of medication assisted treament of opioid addiction. Treatement at Ideal Option includes physical and mental assesments, the prescription of buprenorphine and orther medicines, and specialized behavioral health counseling.

Ideal option is headquartered in Kennewick, and has 56 treatment clinics across 10 states. The company also uses telemedicine to reach rural communities.

The new Ideal Option location in Bellingham accepts Medicaid and Medicare, as well as private insurance. The office is located at 3800 Byron Ave. Suite 122.