Opportunity Council announces date for Oktoberfest fundraiser
by ehamann
Filed on 27. Jul, 2017 in Contents
The Opportunity Council has announced the date for the annual Volunteer Center of Whatcom County Oktoberfest. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Bellingham Technical College at Settlemyer Hall. Ticket sales begin in August and will be found at www.whatcomvolunteer.org.
