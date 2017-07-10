Opportunity Council elects new board members

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

The Opportunity Council elected new officers at its recent meeting in Bellingham.

New officers are:

-President Stephen Jones, Umpqua Bank, AVP & Store Manager

-Vice President Rick Hughes, San Juan County Council

-Treasurer Paul Stermer, Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery

-Officer at Large Mark Tompkins, San Juan County Health & Community Services

-Past President Mamie Lackie, Whatcom County Public Defender

The Opportunity Council is a community action agency. Programs include housing, food resources, energy assistance, weatherization, early learning programs, child care resources and more.