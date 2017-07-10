Opportunity Council elects new board members

The Opportunity Council elected new officers at its recent meeting in Bellingham.

New officers are:

-President Stephen Jones, Umpqua Bank, AVP & Store Manager

-Vice President Rick Hughes, San Juan County Council

-Treasurer Paul Stermer, Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery

-Officer at Large Mark Tompkins, San Juan County Health & Community Services

-Past President Mamie Lackie, Whatcom County Public Defender

The Opportunity Council is a community action agency. Programs include housing, food resources, energy assistance, weatherization, early learning programs, child care resources and more.

 

