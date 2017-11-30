Opportunity Council hires new housing director

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Opportunity Council has hired Jenny Weinstein as its first housing development director.

In the new role, Weinstein will lead the agency’s efforts to increase and preserve affordable housing in Island, San Juan and Whatcom counties. She is leading efforts to develop a new housing facility in Bellingham and acquire and preserve an affordable 20-unit apartment complex in Friday Harbor.

Previously, Weinstein was senior housing developer at Catholic Housing Services. Locally she led development efforts that produced Francis Place in downtown Bellingham, and Villa Santa Fe, housing for agricultural workers on Bakerview Road in Bellingham.