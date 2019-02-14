Outdoor recreation expo coming to Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
More than 70 exhibitors are expected at the Recreation Northwest Expo this month in Bellingham. The expo, which will be held at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven at 355 Harris Ave., Bellingham on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Exhibitors will includes those in the gear and equipment, outdoor retailer, guide, outfitters and coaches, health and wellness, stewardship and outdoor activity, races and events, public land managers and recreation media sectors of the state’s recreation community.
Attendance is free to the public. Food will be available for purchase from Boundary Bay Brewery and StrEAT Food. To see the schedule and the full list of exhibitors, visit RecreationNWExpo.com.
