Owners of renowned restaurant relocate in Fairhaven

Norman and Kristen Six have reopened their renowned Lovitt Restaurant to Fairhaven.

The farm-to-table restaurant opened on March 10 at 1114 Harris Ave. The restaurant makes everything from scratch, including buns and crackers. The menu is based on what is season and available.

There is also a strong emphasis on local food, and local vendors the restaurant uses includes Tony’s Coffee, Cascadia Mushrooms, Twin Brook Creamery and Appel Farms.

The restaurant was popular in Colville, a small town north of Spokane, where it operated for 11 years. The owners decided to move their family to Bellingham, after they learned the former Fairhaven Pub space was available.

The restaurant seats about 100 people, and is best for people looking to spend 1-2 hours in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. Lovitt Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For reservations or more information, call 360-671-7143 or visit www.lovittrestaurant.com.