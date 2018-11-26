Pacific Continental Realty names new managing broker

by ehamann

Filed on 26. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Eric Nelson has been named a managing broker at Pacific Continental Realty in Bellingham. He will assist clients in the leasing, sales and management of commercial investment properties.

Nelson has more than 30 years of experience as a real-estate broker and property manager, including the last three years in Bellingham. His areas of expertise include commercial office, medical office and mixed-use buildings held by private and institutional owners.

He has held the professional designation of certified property manager since 1992.

Pacific Continental Realty is located at 114 West Magnolia, Bellingham. For more information about Nelson and PCR, call 360-671-4200 or visit www.pacificcontinentalrealty.com