Peace Builder Award recipients announced

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Oct, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The 2019 Peace Builder Award winners were announced on September 10, 2019, and recognize eight outstanding people, projects and organizations in Whatcom County which promote peace. Each of the recipients will be recognized for their efforts at the 17th Annual Peace Builder Awards Gala. The 2019 recipients include Whatcom Youth Pride Coalition, 2019 Paddle to Lummi Tribal Canoe Journey, David Roberts and Kulshan Services, Marcela Suarez and the Sea Mar Promotores Program, Peace Wizard, Incarceration Prevention & Reduction Task Force, Ann, and Pug Edmonds and The Upstanders United. The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center invites the community to join in honoring this year’s winners at the 17th Annual Gala presented by Peoples Bank on November 15, at Bellingham Technical College’s Settlemeyer Hall. The awards gala will include dinner, a silent auction, dessert dash, live music and poetry readings by the winners of the 2019 Youth Peace Poetry Contest. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased online at whatcomdrc.org or by calling 360-676-0122.