PeaceHealth announces new Lynden clinic

by ehamann

A new health clinic is coming to Lynden. PeaceHealth announced plans to build a new medical clinic. It hasn’t found a site in Lynden, but plans to open the clinic in 2021, according to a press release.

The new clinic will house primary care clinicians and offer traditional and same-day care. PeaceHealth will also move its existing Lynden orthopedic clinic to the new site.

New services will be added based on demand.

“We have long identified the need to enhance healthcare service to the communities in North Whatcom County,” Michael Metcalf, chief executive, PeaceHealth Medical Group, said in the press release.

PeaceHealth is in the process of finding a suitable site for the clinic. It is looking for a location close to retail services, schools, houses and long-term skilled nursing facilities with easy access to public transportation and adequate space for parking. The site will need to be approximately 5 acres and able to support a 20,000-square-foot-building.

PeaceHealth is based in Vancouver, Washington. It also operates St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham.