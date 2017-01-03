PeaceHealth announces staff changes
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
PeaceHealth has named Misty Parris as its Northwest network vice president of operations and James Bochsler, MD, as its Northwest network medical director. Both have been fulfilling these same roles on an interim basis.
Parris joined PeaceHealth in 2001 as a registered clinical exercise physiologist. She has since moved up, transitioning into management roles. She was selected as a member of the national faculty for the Transforming Clinical Practices Initiative.
Bochsler is a board-certified pediatrician and works as a general practice pediatrician for PeaceHealth Cordata. Bochsler joined PeaceHealth in 2008 and has served on the Whatcom Region Governing Board, chaired the Whatcom PHMG Provider Council and spearheaded the local transition to a new electronic health record system.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.