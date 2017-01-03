PeaceHealth announces staff changes

PeaceHealth has named Misty Parris as its Northwest network vice president of operations and James Bochsler, MD, as its Northwest network medical director. Both have been fulfilling these same roles on an interim basis.

Parris joined PeaceHealth in 2001 as a registered clinical exercise physiologist. She has since moved up, transitioning into management roles. She was selected as a member of the national faculty for the Transforming Clinical Practices Initiative.

Bochsler is a board-certified pediatrician and works as a general practice pediatrician for PeaceHealth Cordata. Bochsler joined PeaceHealth in 2008 and has served on the Whatcom Region Governing Board, chaired the Whatcom PHMG Provider Council and spearheaded the local transition to a new electronic health record system.