PeaceHealth cancer center hires new oncologist

Robert Raish has joined the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center. Raish is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology. He has more than 25 years of experience providing cancer care in private practice, academic centers and hospital programs.

His research has primarily focused on breast, lung and colon cancer. He comes to PeaceHealth from Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, Oregon.

The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center can be reached at 360-788-8222.