PeaceHealth cancer center hires new oncologist
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Robert Raish has joined the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center. Raish is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology. He has more than 25 years of experience providing cancer care in private practice, academic centers and hospital programs.
His research has primarily focused on breast, lung and colon cancer. He comes to PeaceHealth from Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, Oregon.
The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center can be reached at 360-788-8222.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.