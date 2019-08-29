PeaceHealth employee retires after 37 years of service

by mathewroland

Dale Zender will retire on September 30, after 37 years of serving the Bellingham community. Zender was responsible for valuable contributions such as opening PeaceHealth Island and integrating PeaceHealth United General into the Northwest network family. Zender was awarded the Whatcom Business Alliance’s ‘Business Person of the Year’ award in was named the Whatcom Business Alliance’s Business Person of the Year. In 2015. He also received the John Tiscornia Award, which honored his leadership, stewardship and exemplification of PeaceHealth values. “I am humbled and proud to have servedPeaceHealth for most of my career. Each and every day you have inspired me with your dedication to our Mission and your commitment to our patients, their families and the communities we are blessed to serve. I know you will carry on this great legacy of care and healing,” Zender said in a press release.