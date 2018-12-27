PeaceHealth hires new Bellingham providers

by ehamann

PeaceHealth Medical Group recently hired ten new providers to Bellingham practices

Samiollah Gholam, MD, joined PeaceHealth’s Internal Medicine team. Gholan earned a Doctor of Medicine degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and supports the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. He also speaks Farsi.

Lindsay Emerick, MD, joined the OB-GYN team of providers. Emerick earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2017, she received an award for Excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery.

Laurilee Reiber, ARNP, joined the Cardiology team of providers. Reiber earned her Master of Science in Nursing at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Previously, she served as a registered nurse on the Progressive Care Unit at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center for 10 years. She speaks Spanish.

Joel Hoekema, MD, joined the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine team of providers. Hoekema began his professional career as a mechanical engineer at Boeing, after graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington. Later, he returned to medical school, and completed his residency at the UW. He has been practicing medicine in Bellingham since 2001.

Dong Xiang, MD, MS, joined the St. Joseph Cancer Center team. Xiang earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at South Medical University in Guangdong, China. He won the prestigious ASCO breast cancer merit award for his breast cancer vaccine research in 2011. He is fluent in Chinese (Mandarin).

Matthew Goddard, PA-C, joined the Cardiology team of providers. Goddard earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Texas Pan-American in Edinburg, Texas. He is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and is in the process of completing an additional board certification with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

June Parker, PA-C, joined the Gastroenterology team. June earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Eastern Virginia School in Norfolk, Virginia. Prior to becoming a physician assistant, Parker was an EMT o Bainbridge Island, for more than 10 years.

Naori Yamashiro, MD, joined the center of Senior Health team of providers. Yamashiro earned a Doctor of Medicine at the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, Japan. She is board-certified in both geriatric medicine and family medicine and has a certificate in travel health medicine. She is fluent in Japanese.

Graham Meeks, ARNP, joined the cardiology team. Meeks earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Des Moines University in Iowa. He is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

