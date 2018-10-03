PeaceHealth hires new Bellingham providers

by ehamann

PeaceHealth Medical Group has hired four new board-certified providers to Bellingham practices.

Krystine Spiess, DO, joined PeaceHealth’s Infectious Disease team of providers. Spiess earned for Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Kansas City University of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas, and completed her residency, internship and fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

Previously, Spiess managed Health Resources and Services Administration grants for HIV patient care and conducted clinical research regarding HIV testing and infections related to injection drug use.

Sneha Patel, DO, joined PeaceHealth’s Family Medicine team of providers. Patel earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas. She served as assistant professor of Family and Community Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Roman Reznik, MD, joined PeaceHealth’s Pulmonary Medicine/Intensive Care team of providers. He earned his Doctor of Medicine at the New York University School of Medicine in New York City.

Previously, Reznik served as a pulmonologist and critical care intensivist at Chaplain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York and Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Brahma Konda, MD, joined the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center team of providers.

Konda earned a Doctor of Medicine at Guntur Medical College in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Previously, he served as attending hematology physician and co-director of the lung cancer program at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California. Konda has also served as attending physician at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, California.

PeaceHealth is a non-for-profit Catholic health system based in Vancouver, Washington. In Bellingham, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center provides care in northwest Washington with its full-service, 253-bed hospital and PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics. For more information, visit peacehealth.org.