PeaceHealth hires providers

by ehamann

Filed on 21. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

PeaceHealth Medical Group recently hired fiver new providers to its Bellingham practices.

Avneet Rattan, MD, joined PeaceHealth’s Center for Senior Health team. Rattan earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada and completed her residency at JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey. She is a member of the American Geriatric Society and the Canadian College of Family Physicians.

Gina Dado, MD, joined the Obstetric Hospitalists team. Dado earned her medical degree and OB-GYN residency at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois. Previously, she had a private practice in Scottsdale, Arizona and served as attending physician for St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix.

Trina Koudelka, ARNP, joined the Center for Senior Health team. Koudelka completed her Master of Science in nursing: adult nurse practitioner, with specialization in geriatrics from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. Koudelka practiced at the Cleveland Clinic for 20 years, most recently as a nurse practitioner in Internal Medicine and Urgent Care.

Carla Savinon, DNP, FNP, joined the internal medicine team. Savinon earned a Master of Science in nursing: family nurse practitioner, and Doctor of Nursing Practice at Duke University.

Scot LeTellier, MD, joined the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center team. LeTellier earned his medical degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico, completed his internal medicine residency at Staten Island University in Staten Island, New York, and completed his hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. His research has focused on acute leukemia.

