PeaceHealth honored for commitment to clean air

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center has received a Partners for Clean Air Silver award by the Northwest Clean Air Agency. The award recognizes businesses in Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties that demonstrate at least three years in a row of perfect compliance with air quality regulations. There are more than 400 businesses registered with the agency, and only 25 earned the Silver award.

The medical center has closely monitored possible pollution from the hospital’s fuel-burning functions.

Additionally, the medical center switched from fluorescent fixtures and incandescent lighting to LED sources whenever possible and stationed duty engineers in outlying locations to limit travel and minimize environmental impact.