PeaceHealth honors caregivers, awards community scholarships

by mathewroland

Filed on 13. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center recently recognized its first group of Whatcom County caregivers receiving health coach certifications on behalf of it its Integrated Nutrition Pathways Scholarship program. The program is the first of its kind in the country and awards scholarships to PeaceHealth caregivers enabling them to become a certified health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Caregivers complete an in-depth program through IIN, between six months to a year, which focuses on nutrition and holistic health.

The event recognized 77 graduates across PeaceHealth and since the program began last January, more than 150 caregivers have received scholarships.

“We are extremely excited to offer this important health benefit to our dedicated caregivers and now members of our community,” PeaceHealth’s system director of community health, Meghan McCarthy said in a press release. “I truly believe this program is positively changing the fabric of our communities. It’s just one more example of how PeaceHealth is innovating and partnering to improve the health of our communities beyond our hospital and clinic walls.”

Local graduates include; Sherri Alleva, RN, Complex Care Manager- Outpatient; Stephanie Boersema, LPN, Chronic Disease Coordinator; Cynthia Davidson, Surgery Scheduler; Cheryl Greathouse, RN, Complex Care Manager- Outpatient; Dana Ince, LPN, Chronic Disease Coordinator; Stephanie Schlatter, RN, Complex Care Manager- Outpatient; Molly Watson, Director of Volunteer Services and Carrie Viens, Learning Technologies Analyst.

The even also awarded six health coach scholarships to the following partners in the community; Whatcom Council on Aging – Meals on Wheels; Foothills Food Bank & Community Food Partnership; Common Threads; Mercy Housing Northwest; Unity Care Northwest; and the Whatcom Family YMCA. The Nutrition Pathways Scholarship program is open to any of PeaceHealth’s 16,000 plus caregivers.