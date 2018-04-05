PeaceHealth launches new provider academy
PeaceHealth will offer recurring training to PeaceHealth and and community providers in its newly formed Palliative Care Provider Academy. The program’s objective is to better equip local providers with the knowledge, skills and tools to provide palliative care to people living with serious or life threatening illnesses in Whatcom County.
Palliative care aims to improve quality of life for seriously ill and dying patients and their families.
The academy is offered on a quarterly basis, with the first session taking place on March 9.
