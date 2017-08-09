PeaceHealth makes new Bellingham hires

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Recently PeaceHealth Medical Group has added five new providers to Bellingham practices.

Joshua Coats, PA-C, joined PeaceHealth’s Same Day Care Clinic. Coates began his career in medicine as a special flight paramedic, assisting the United Nation with the medical services in the Republic of Haiti. He then served as a Special Forces medical sergeant on numerous deployments, including in Afghanistan. Most recently, he served as an advanced practice emergency clinician at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Anna Dowling, MD, joined the Obstetric Hospitalists team of providers. Most recently, she practiced at Bellingham Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Peter Van Wagenen, MD, joined the Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center. Previously, he served as a wound care surgeon with Advantage WOund Care in Everett and Franciscan Medical Group in Tacoma.

Sheila Kenning, ARNP, joined the Pediatrics practice. Most recently, she practiced at Skagit Regional Pediatric Clinic in Mount Vernon. During that time, she provided pediatric services to local youth organizations, as well as Nooksack Indian Tribal Health. Kenning has written numerous professional papers and presented at national conferences on topics related to childhood.

Troy Dillard, MD, joined the endocrinology practice. Dillard is a member of several medical societies, including the Endocrine Society and the American Thyroid Association. He is published in peer-reviewed journals and has presented research at several national conferences. Most recently, Dillard served as the president of Northwest Endocrinology in Tualatin, Oregon.