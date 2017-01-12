PeaceHealth makes new hires

PeaceHealth Medical Group has added four new board-certified providers to its medical practices.

Rita Kostelik, a family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, joined the behavioral health practice. Kostelik earned a master’s degree in nursing and a post-master certificate in family psychiatric mental health nursing at Seattle Pacific University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice in health care leadership.

Susan Kranzpiller, MD joined the same day care clinic team. Kranzpiller earned her degree at Ruprecht-Karls-Universitate in Heidelberg, Germany. She is a seasoned family practice physician and mentor. She previously worked at Facey Medical Group’s Family Practice and Urgent Care clinics in Simi Valley, California. She is also fluent in German.

Sarah Spear joined PeaceHealth’s cardiothoracic surgery practice. Spear completed her master’s in physician assistant studies at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Spear comes to PeaceHealth from Sutter Health’s Cardiovascular Surgery in Sacramento. She is currently pursuing a diploma in mountain medicine through the Wilderness Medical Society.

Peyman Soltani, MD, joined the interventional cardiology practice. Soltani completed his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in New York City, his residency in internal medicine at University of Connecticut in Farmington, Connecticut, his fellowship in cardiology at the interventional cardiology at Tulane University in New Orleans. He most recently worked at CHI Franciscan health in Tacoma and south King County. He has published, researched and presented on a wide array of cardiology topics. He is also fluent in Farsi.