PeaceHealth names Anne Rasmussen as chief development officer of Northwest network
by ehamann
Filed on 24. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
PeaceHealth has named Anne Rasmussen as its chief development officer for the Northwest network. Rasmussen had been the the executive director for the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation and Whatcom Hospice Foundation since 2012.
In her new role, Rasmussen will oversee operations and fundraising programs of all the PeaceHealth foundations in the northwest network, which includes those based in Sedro-Woolley, Friday Harbor and Alaska.
