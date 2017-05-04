PeaceHealth names new CFO for northwest
by ehamann
Eric Brettner has been named the chief financial officer for PeaceHealth’s Northwest region, which includes northwest Washington and southeast Alaska. Brettner will oversee financial management and operations for the four PeaceHealth medical centers in the region, including PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham.
Brettner has 23 years of experience in healthcare finance. For the last 11 years, he was with Dignity Health facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, he was CFO of four hospitals in the Bay Area.
Brettner earned a master of business administration degree from Saint Mary’s College of California and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley. His first day will be May 22.
