PeaceHealth receives March of Dimes grant for pregnancy program

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a March of Dimes Community Grant to support implementation of a program to support pregnant patients.

The CenteringPregnancy program offers pregnant patients a new model of prenatal care, which puts patients with similar due dates in a group for prenatal care, including group discussions, as well as one-on-one time with a provider.

PeaceHealth officially launched the CenteringPregnancy program on May 30, and groups will be formed on an ongoing basis. To find out more, visit https://www.peacehealth.org/centering-pregnancy.