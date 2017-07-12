PeaceHealth receives March of Dimes grant for pregnancy program
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a March of Dimes Community Grant to support implementation of a program to support pregnant patients.
The CenteringPregnancy program offers pregnant patients a new model of prenatal care, which puts patients with similar due dates in a group for prenatal care, including group discussions, as well as one-on-one time with a provider.
PeaceHealth officially launched the CenteringPregnancy program on May 30, and groups will be formed on an ongoing basis. To find out more, visit https://www.peacehealth.org/centering-pregnancy.
