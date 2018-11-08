PeaceHealth recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces in US

by
Filed on 08. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs

PeaceHealth has been recognized as one of the healthiest 100 workplaces in America, a award presented by the Healthiest Employers and Springbuk.

The award acknowledges the success of PeaceHealth’s employee wellness program spanning all PeaceHealth facilities across Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

More than 1,000 top wellness programs across the country, which measures participation, health outcomes, leadership commitment and more. PeaceHealth is one of 11 employers in the Pacific Northwest to earn the designation.

PeaceHealth is based in Vancouver, Washington, and operates 10 medical centers, including St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham.

For more information, visit peacehealth.org.

 

