PeaceHealth St. Joseph recognized for maternity care excellence
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Blue Cross, Blue Shield Association has recognized PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for maternity care. Medical centers earning this distinction must demonstrate expertise and commitment to quality care for both vaginal and cesarean section deliveries, and demonstrate better overall patient satisfaction and a lower percentage of early elective deliveries.
