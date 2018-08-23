PeaceHealth wellness center gets new therapy dog
by ehamann
Filed on 23. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Bellingham’s PeaceHealth Grabow Therapy and Wellness Center has a new facility dog, Tessy. Tessy is a two-year-old Labrador/golden retriever cross. She has been paired with physical therapist Diana Kurth to provide individualized care.
A game of fetch or tug-of-war with Tessy can help patients gain balance, core strength and leg strength. Patients can also take Tessy for walk to help practice walking outside and with larger steps.
Kurth was matched with Tessy through Canine Companion for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides trained assistance dogs to individuals and organizations free of charge. They both underwent extensive training and testing to successfully become a Canine Companion facility dog team.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.