PeaceHealth wellness center gets new therapy dog

by ehamann

Bellingham’s PeaceHealth Grabow Therapy and Wellness Center has a new facility dog, Tessy. Tessy is a two-year-old Labrador/golden retriever cross. She has been paired with physical therapist Diana Kurth to provide individualized care.

A game of fetch or tug-of-war with Tessy can help patients gain balance, core strength and leg strength. Patients can also take Tessy for walk to help practice walking outside and with larger steps.

Kurth was matched with Tessy through Canine Companion for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides trained assistance dogs to individuals and organizations free of charge. They both underwent extensive training and testing to successfully become a Canine Companion facility dog team.