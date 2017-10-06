Peoples Bank announces changes to senior leadership

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Peoples Bank recently announced personnel changes to the company’s executive team and senior leadership.

Michelle Barrett was promoted to executive vice president, retail banking officer. Barrett will lead the administration of the retail division, while continuing to oversee the human resources department.

Chris Meros was promoted to executive vice president, chief commercial lending officer.

Andy Pohlman was promoted to senior vice president, director of retail production. Moving forward, the marine lending team will also report to the retail division.

Derek Thornton was promoted to senior vice president, director of finance and accounting.

Jennifer Evans-Thompson will lead the mortgage division on an interim basis, in addition to her responsibilities as director of operations.