Peoples Bank announces changes to senior leadership
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Peoples Bank recently announced personnel changes to the company’s executive team and senior leadership.
Michelle Barrett was promoted to executive vice president, retail banking officer. Barrett will lead the administration of the retail division, while continuing to oversee the human resources department.
Chris Meros was promoted to executive vice president, chief commercial lending officer.
Andy Pohlman was promoted to senior vice president, director of retail production. Moving forward, the marine lending team will also report to the retail division.
Derek Thornton was promoted to senior vice president, director of finance and accounting.
Jennifer Evans-Thompson will lead the mortgage division on an interim basis, in addition to her responsibilities as director of operations.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.