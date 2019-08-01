Peoples Bank announces ‘Pigs in Paradise’ campaign

by mathewroland

The campaign was launched on August 1, 2019, and encourages ideas of both saving and giving back. A total of 200 piggy banks were hidden within one mile of a Peoples Bank branch. This includes branches in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, Chelan/Douglas and Island counties. Each piggy bank contains $30 in cash. The winner keeps half and donates the remaining half. Anyone who shares how they paid it forward with kindness, regardless of if they found a piggy bank, will be entered in a drawing to win $2,500. To be entered you must share your story on the Peoples Bank Facebook or Instagram; @peoplesbankwa, or in person at any branch. In addition, those who enter the drawing at a branch and complete an entry form will get there shot at a separate bonus prize of $400. Half of the bonus prize is earmarked for a donation to a non-profit of the winner’s choice. “These piggy banks serve as a reminder of the importance of saving and planning for your financial future,” said Andy Pohlman, chief retail banking officer at Peoples Bank. “The ‘Pigs in Paradise’ campaign is a fun way for us to give back to the communities where we live and work.” Winners of the campaign will be announced on September 3, 2019. For more information visit http://www.peoplesbank-wa.com/