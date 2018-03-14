Peoples Bank announces senior management promotions

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

People Bank announced several new senior management promotions at its headquarters at the Barkley Financial Center.

Amanda Scoby was promoted to senior vice president and audit director. Scoby joined Peoples Bank in 2014, and is a certified public accountant. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in finance from Texas A&M University.

Jennifer Evans-Thompson was promoted to senior vice president and director of mortgage lending. This newly-designed role brings all mortgage lending under a single point of accountability. Evans-Thompson joined Peoples Bank in 2015 as a real estate loan operations manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and operations management from Washington State University.

Ali Alsos was promoted to director of operations. She will oversee loan operations, deposit operations, electronic fund operations, operations administration and strategic project management. Previously, Alsos worked as the retail branch manager of the bank’s downtown Bellingham office.

Peoples Bank is a Bellingham-headquartered, independent full-service community bank with more than $1.6 billion in assets. It was founded in 1921 and operates 25 branches throughout Washington.