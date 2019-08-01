Peoples Bank announces three leadership promotions

by mathewroland

On June 27, Peoples Bank announced the promotion of three of its employees. Randy Fredlund, a 17-year veteran of Peoples Bank was promoted to executive president and chief compliance and security officer. Fredlund is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and holds a leadership and management certification from the Leadership Institute of Seattle through Western Washington University. “Randy has a successful track record at Peoples Bank leading our security and compliance operations, and I am pleased to congratulate him on his well-earned promotion and appointment to our executive team,” said Charles Lecocq, chairman of the board and chief executive officer.

Adam Lervik has nearly 15 years of banking experience and will continue his role as a commercial banking officer and will now supervise the small business lending department and support the Bank’s commercial and consumer marine lending teams. Lervik has his bachelor’s degree in finance from Western Washington University and in accounting from Washington State University. “Adam has a unique IT skill set, which combined with his strong credit acumen and proven production performance has helped advance the Peoples Bank commercial lending group,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, Chris Neros.

Andy Pohlman has nearly 20-years of retail banking experience and was promoted to chief retail banking officer. Pohlman is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Washington. “Andy is a proven banking leader who will play an integral role in our continued success delivering a full relationship banking experience to our customers,” Lecocq said.