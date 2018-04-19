Peoples Bank appoints chief credit officer

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Peoples Bank announced the appointment of Peter Cutbill as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Cutbill succeeds Terry Daughters, who will retire later this year.

Cutbill has 30 years of experience. Most recently he served as senior vice president and chief lending officer at Skagit Bank. In that role, Cutbill managed all commercial loan production across Skagit Bank, growing the bank’s loan portfolio by 44 percent over the previous three years. Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated independent full-service community bank. It has more than $1.6 billion* in assets. For more information, visit https://www.peoplesbank-wa.com/.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Peoples Bank’s assets.