Peoples Bank appoints new assistant VP and branch manager
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Chad Nickisch has been appointed assistant vice president and branch manager at the Peoples Bank Barkley Financial Center. Nickisch has 18 years of experience in retail banking in Bellingham with a focus on consumer and small business lending. He is a longtime Bellingham resident, and volunteers as a board member for several local nonprofits, including the Mount Baker Kidney Center.
Peoples Bank is headquartered in Bellingham and has 25 branches throughout Washington.
