Peoples Bank appoints new lenders

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Peoples Bank announced the appointment of new lenders at branches in Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

Corey Willard was appointed as vice president and commercial loan officer for the Snohomish Commercial Banking Group. Willard has almost 15 years of banking experience in Snohomish and Skagit counties, including as relationship manager at U.S. Bank, commercial lender at Skagit Bank, and commercial lender and branch manager at The Bank of Washington.

Tiffany Blair was appointed retail branch manager of the Peoples Bank Downtown Bellingham Office at 1333 Cornwall Ave. Blair brings expertise in consumer lending, training and staff development and is focused on helping customers make wise long-term financial decisions. Blair holds a bachelor’s degree in international business administration from Western Washington University and is a 2016 graduate of the Executive Development Institute of Bellevue.

Lisa McGriff joined Peoples Bank as a senior real estate loan officer at the Bellingham Home Loan Center, located at Peoples Bank’s Barkley Financial Center. McGriff has more than 22 years of experience in the financial services industry and is passionate about helping customers realize the benefits of home ownership.

Bellingham-based Peoples Bank was founded in 1921 and has 23 branches around the state. It has nearly 450 full-time employees, including 285 employees in Whatcom County and 42 employees in Snohomish County.