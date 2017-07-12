Peoples Bank awards $25,000 grant for Skagit Habitat for Humanity

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Last month Peoples Bank announced that it awarded a $25,000 grant to Skagit Habitat for Humanity.

The funds will be used to purchase a new utility van to support the construction of new homes and the organizations other needs.

The 2017 Peoples Bank Impact Grant provides a maximum of $25,000 to a single organization for a specific purpose. Approximately 50 community organizations were invited to apply for the grant. In addition to the Impact Grant, Peoples Bank donates hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to local a regional nonprofits. For more information, visit peoplesbank-wa.com/about-us/community-giving.

Peoples Bank is headquartered in Bellingham and operates 25 branches and three loan production offices throughout Washington.