Peoples Bank awards $25,000 grant for Skagit Habitat for Humanity
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Last month Peoples Bank announced that it awarded a $25,000 grant to Skagit Habitat for Humanity.
The funds will be used to purchase a new utility van to support the construction of new homes and the organizations other needs.
The 2017 Peoples Bank Impact Grant provides a maximum of $25,000 to a single organization for a specific purpose. Approximately 50 community organizations were invited to apply for the grant. In addition to the Impact Grant, Peoples Bank donates hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to local a regional nonprofits. For more information, visit peoplesbank-wa.com/about-us/community-giving.
Peoples Bank is headquartered in Bellingham and operates 25 branches and three loan production offices throughout Washington.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.