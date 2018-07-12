Peoples Bank gives $25,000 to assault services charity
by ehamann
Peoples Bank announced last month that it gave a grant of $25,000 to Domestics Violence and Sexual Assault Services. The grant will be used to furnish a new 11-bed shelter that will house single survivors who identify as female.
This is the second Impact Grant awarded by Peoples Bank. Last year it awarded a $25,000 grant to Skagit Habitat for Humanity for the purchase of a new utility van.
DVSAS runs the only domestic violence and sexual assault-specific programs in the county. Last year, DVSAS served nearly 2,300 clients through ts 24-hour helpline, walk-in support center, advocacy counseling, legal advocacy, shelters and other essential services.
Peoples Bank Impact Grants are designed to provide a maximum of $25,000 to a single organization for a specific project that will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the community.
For more information about Peoples Bank community giving, visit peoplesbank-wa.com/about-us/community-giving. To learn more about DVSAS, visit https://www.dvsas.org.
