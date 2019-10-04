Peoples Bank launches 2019 “Socktober” campaign

by mathewroland

The 2019 “Share-a-Pair for Socktober” campaign is aiming to donate 10,000 pairs of new, unopened socks to those experiencing homelessness. The campaign builds on last year’s Socktober, which donated 7,000 pairs of socks to nonprofit organizations serving homeless communities in Washington. Sock donations, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted throughout October. “Considering socks are the most requested clothing item at homeless organizations, ‘Share-a-Pair for Socktober’ is a way for Peoples Bank to help our homeless neighbors and inspire others in the community to do the same,” said Andy Pohlman, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Peoples Bank in a press release. “Through donations made at our 23 branches and online participation, we are confident we will exceed last year’s donation of new socks and set a high bar for future programs.” Donations will be accepted at all 23 Peoples Bank branch locations. At the beginning of November, donations will be made to 22 nonprofit organizations located throughout Chelan/Douglas, Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. A full list of branch locations accepting donations can be found at https://www.peoplesbank-wa.