Peoples Bank launches campaign to collect socks for homeless

by ehamann

24. Oct, 2018

This month, Peoples Bank launched its inaugural “share a pair during socktober”

Campaign, with the goal of donating 5,000 new pairs of socks to non-profit organizations serving homeless communities in the state.

Continuing through the end of the month, Peoples Bank will accept donations of new pairs of socks at its 23 branches. The bank will also donate socks on behalf of customers who share and tag photos of people wearing fun socks using #shareapair on Instagram and Facebook, and customers who visit a branch wearing fun socks and agree to have their photo taken and shared on social media.

In Whatcom County, donated socks will be delivered to Lighthouse Mission, Lydia Place and Northwest Youth Services in early November. Socks are usually the most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

For more information about www.peoplesbank-wa.com/socktober.