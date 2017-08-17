Peoples Bank launches interactive campaign to raise awareness about the importance of saving

At the beginning of this month, Peoples Bank launched “Pigs in Parks,” a contest designed to raise awareness about the importance of saving and encourage people to get outside.

Throughout the month, 250 piggy banks will be hidden in parks throughout Chelan, Douglas, Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. Clues to find the piggy banks will be on the Peoples Bank Instagram account (@peoplesbankwa).

Anyone who finds one can return the piggy bank to a local Peoples Bank branch for a prize, and to be entered into a drawing for one of six grand prizes.

The contest runs until Aug. 28. For more information, visit http://www.peoplesbank-wa.com/pigsinparks.

