Peoples Bank makes new hire
Peoples Bank has appointed Jessica Lembo as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Cordata office in Bellingham. Lembo has 18 years of experience in banking.
She was raised in Oak Harbor and has lived in Whatcom County since 1998.
Peoples Bank is headquartered in Bellingham and has almost $1.5 billion in assets. It has 25 branches throughout Washington.
