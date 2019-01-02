Peoples Bank makes new hires
Peoples Bank recently announced two new hires. Sergio Colón was appointed vice president and real estate loan manager for King and Snohomish counties. He will be based at the Real Estate Loan Center at the Everett Financial Center, and has more than 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry.
Ryan LeCocq joined Peoples Bank as an assistant vice president and commercial banking officer with the Bellingham Commercial Banking Group. Previously, LeCocq was an analyst in the Asset Management Division of JP Morgan in Seattle. He is the fourth generation of the LeCocq family to join Peoples Bank.
LeCocq has a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University.
