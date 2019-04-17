Peoples Bank makes new hires

by ehamann

Filed on 17. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Peoples Bank recently appointed five new commercial banking officers.

Jonathan Ensch was hired as a senior vice president and commercial banking officer at the downtown Bellingham office. Previously, Ensch was at Washington Federal. He has 15 years of experience in the banking industry, and focuses on construction, transportation, third-party logistics, wholesale distribution and manufacturing sectors. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Alaska.

Aldi Kllogjeri has hired as a vice president and commercial banking officer at the Skagit/Island Commercial Banking Group in the Burlington office. Previously, Kllogjeri was a commercial lender at Skagit Bank, and has 18 years of experience in banking with a specialty in commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial and professional service lending. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University.

Cliff Kraushaar was hired as a vice president and commercial banking officer at the Mill Creek office. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial services with a focus on commercial and consumer mortgage underwriting, commercial and industrial lending, mergers and acquisitions and helping customers manage bank term debt and operating lines of credit. Kraushaar has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Washington and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He also graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School in 2009.

Drew Smith was hired as a vice president and commercial banking officer for the Bellingham commercial bank group in the Barkley Financial Center. Previously at Skagit Bank, Drew has almost 10 years of experience as a commercial credit analyst and commercial lender. Smith has an MBA from Western Washington University.

Patrick Kennedy was hired as a vice president and commercial banking officer, based on Whidbey Island and serving customers throughout the Puget Sound region. Kennedy has more than 30 years of experience in commercial lending, serving businesses and family offices in industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, wholesaling and project finance. Kennedy has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kent State University and an executive MBA from Northern Illinois University. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in organizational leadership.

Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated independent bank headquartered in Bellingham. It has $1.7 billion in assets and operates 23 branches throughout Washington. Learn more at www.peoplesbank-wa.com.