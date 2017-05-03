Peoples Bank makes new hires

Peoples Bank recently made new hires and a promotion at its corporate headquarters in Bellingham.

Adam Lervik was hired as a vice president/commercial loan officer at the Peoples Bank Barkley Financial Center. Lervik was born and raised in Whatcom County. In fact, his first savings account as a child was at Peoples Bank. He has 12 years of experience in the banking industry.

Scott Louia was hired as an assistant vice president/small business lending officer at the Peoples Bank Barkley Financial Center. Louia has been in banking for 12 years as a credit analyst, small business lender and special credits officer. He is the acting board chair for the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, treasurer for the Burlington-Edison High School scholarship foundation and a member of the Rotary Club of Burlington.

Debbie Hogue was promoted to vice president, talent acquisition manager and will transfer from the Peoples Bank Cordata Office, where she focused on business development and branch growth, to the corporate headquarters at 3100 Woburn St. in Bellingham. In her new role, Hogue is responsible for the recruitment and selection program for human resources. This includes sourcing, recruiting, screening and recommending placement of new staff members throughout Peoples Bank at all levels.