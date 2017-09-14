Peoples Bank promotes commercial loan officer to Lynden office

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Ivan Dochovski has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the Peoples Bank Lynden Financial Center, and will assume responsibility for commercial accounts in Lynden and Whatcom County. Dochovski worked as a senior credit analyst for more than two years, where he helped small businesses and family farms manage their financial assets.

Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Bellingham with more than $1.6 billion in assets. It operates 25 branches throughout Washington.