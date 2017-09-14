Peoples Bank promotes commercial loan officer to Lynden office
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Ivan Dochovski has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the Peoples Bank Lynden Financial Center, and will assume responsibility for commercial accounts in Lynden and Whatcom County. Dochovski worked as a senior credit analyst for more than two years, where he helped small businesses and family farms manage their financial assets.
Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Bellingham with more than $1.6 billion in assets. It operates 25 branches throughout Washington.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.