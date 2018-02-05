Peoples Bank promotes new vice president
Peoples Bank announced the promotion of Christine Lewis to vice president, director of human resources. In this new role, Lewis is responsible for the management of strategic staffing plans, compensation, benefits, training and development, budget and labor relations across the bank’s 25 branched in Washington.
Lewis joined Peoples Bank in 2010 after graduating from Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
She has held numerous roles in Peoples Bank’s human resources department.
Peoples Bank is locally owned and operated, independent bank with more than $1.6 billion in assets. Headquartered in Bellingham, Peoples Bank has more than 25 branches throughout Washington.
