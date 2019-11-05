Phillip 66 honored by the Association of Washington Business for energy efficiency

by mathewroland

Filed on 05. Nov, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Association of Washington Business has awarded the Phillip 66 Ferndale Refinery with the 2019 annual AWB Manufacturing Excellence Award for Green Manufacturing. The award recognizes Phillip 66 for its commitment to maximize energy efficiency, exceed regulatory requirements and minimize waste in the production process.

“Phillips 66 is a vitally important energy producer for Washington and the Pacific Northwest,” AWB President Kris Johnson said in a press release. “Our state’s manufacturing sector and transportation networks rely on high-quality, affordable fuels to make great products, move freight and help people get to work every day.”

The refinery, which employs 275 and about 200 contractors, was also awarded the Elite Gold Safety Award from the Association of Petroleum Manufacturing last year, and EPA Energy Star certifications five out of the last six years. Between Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties 73,188 people worked in manufacturing in 2017, according to state Employment Security Department reports.

“AWB’s third Manufacturing Week bus tour is a celebration of Washington’s incredible manufacturing sector,” AWB President Kris Johnson said in a press release. “Manufacturing means good jobs, great products and a solid foundation for the economic health of our state. We’re proud to represent such extraordinary employers, from some of the world’s biggest companies to thousands of family firms.”