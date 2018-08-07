Physical therapy business purchases clinic in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation Inc recently purchased Healthy Focus Physical Therapy in Bellingham. Northwest Physical Therapy began in the Skagit Valley in 1979 and has three clinics there.

Former Healthy Focus Physical Therapy owner Julie DePaul retired after more than 40 years of serving patients out of the clinic at 1400 King St., Suite 102, Bellingham.

Northwest Physical Therapy President Megan Douglas will be treating out of the new Bellingham office, along with Kim McBride and Nicholas Chamley. For more information, visit www.physicaltherapynorthwest.com.