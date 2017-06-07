Piano tuner relocates to Bellingham

by
Ed Mashburn, a professional piano tuner, has relocated to Bellingham and is now offering services in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

Mashburn is a piano technician with 35 years of experience. His services include piano tuning, repairs, concert preparation and restorations. For service or information, contact Mashburn at 206-966-2100 or pianoservicing@gmail.com.

