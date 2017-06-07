Piano tuner relocates to Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Ed Mashburn, a professional piano tuner, has relocated to Bellingham and is now offering services in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Mashburn is a piano technician with 35 years of experience. His services include piano tuning, repairs, concert preparation and restorations. For service or information, contact Mashburn at 206-966-2100 or pianoservicing@gmail.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.