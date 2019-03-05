Poke restaurant opening location in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

A poke and acai bowl restaurant is set to open soon in downtown Bellingham. Nathan and Alisha Spencer are opening Just Poke and Verve Bowls at 201 East Chestnut St., Bellingham. Just Poke and Verve Bowls are both based in Seattle and have multiple locations there. The Bellingham location will be a partnership between the two businesses, and will be a fast-casual restaurant serving poke, acai bowls and smoothies. Nathan Spencer said they plan to open in April.